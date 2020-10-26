-
The Florida Department of Health employee who oversaw directors and administrators at county health department statewide is being replaced, Politico…
A Florida Senate panel on Wednesday demanded answers from a state Department of Health official about how many special-needs children have recently lost…
An administrative law judge Tuesday ruled against the Florida Department of Health in a challenge involving the eligibility of children for a state…
The families of four Florida children with special health-care needs have filed a challenge to a new state process that removed them from a program…
The Duval County Health Department has been quietly working on problems listed in a scathing, year-old audit that never was formally released to the…
The expansion of Medicaid managed care is the reason for the elimination of 85 state jobs at the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, the Lakeland…
Officials from the Florida Department of Health will look to negotiations among surgeons, hospital lawyers and the Florida Department of Health's top…
Medical professionals in Florida hang onto their licenses and continue practicing as the state grapples with a lengthy disciplinary process that can take…
In Florida, the number of cases of food poisoning linked to Foster Farms brand chicken is now four, the state Department of Health announced Thursday.…
Public health workers will be asking about 300 people for blood samples amid a dengue fever outbreak that has sickened 18, the Palm Beach Post reports.…