Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is a program that matches adult volunteers with children in need of guidance. Now, the federal government is helping...
The U.S. government is intervening to stop the creation of a medical facility in Philadelphia where people could inject heroin without risk of overdose. Canada and Europe already have such sites.
The Department of Justice and 45 states allege that generic- drug makers colluded to divvy up customers and set prices. Prosecutors are now looking at potential involvement by drug distributors.
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will support local officials in hundreds of lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of powerful opioid…
Authorities say a Department of Homeland Security agent took bribes to help a Colombian cocaine trafficker avoid charges.A Department of Justice news…
The federal government is giving cities some new guidance on how far they can go in regulating sober homes.The Departments of Justice and Housing and...
Under a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, a Miami pharmacist has pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud for his role in submitting…
A prominent Fort Lauderdale cardiologist under investigation for Medicaid and Medicare fraud signed a new contract with Broward Health featuring a pay cut…
The federal government has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against a company that provides doctors and other health professionals to work in hospitals in…
A complaint filed with the U.S. Justice Department alleges that Broward County pre-kindergarten programs are “turning away children with diabetes,” the…