Department of Elder Affairs

-
Some long-term care facilities in Florida will be able to open their doors for visitors as soon as Wednesday, September 2, in Florida.
-
Florida Has A New Advocate For Nursing Home Residents, As They're Set To Soon Receive Visitors AgainMany people in Florida who live in nursing homes have gone more than five months without visitors. Now, as residents are about to receive visitors again, they also have a new advocate looking out for them.
-
Florida’s new long-term care ombudsman does not serve on a panel appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss reopening nursing homes to visitors amid the…
-
The Florida Alzheimer's Disease Advisory Committee could be expanded in size and scope under a bill unanimously approved by the state House. The House…
-
Lawmakers are poised to give the Agency for Health Care Administration complete rule-making authority over hospice care, assisted living facilities, adult…
-
With time running out to comply with what could be a $240 million generator mandate handed down by Gov Rick Scott, nursing-home administrators and…
-
A bill aimed at better protecting elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians is speeding toward passage in the state Legislature.The House on Tuesday…
-
A Southwest Florida lawmaker is renewing a push to better protect elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians who take control of seniors' assets.The…
-
As lawmakers enter the final days of the regular legislative session, they have not resolved proposals aimed at shielding older Floridians from predatory…
-
Even as Florida nursing homes received an above-average score from a consumer group, questions continued to swirl around the departure of three of the…