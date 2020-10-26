-
A divided appeals court Wednesday upheld a $3 million judgment in a St. Lucie County lawsuit stemming from the lung-cancer death of a man who started…
Pointing to a “Good Samaritan” law passed in 2012, a state appeals court Friday said a man should have been immune from prosecution on drug charges…
The Florida Department of Health this week asked a circuit judge to dismiss a public-records lawsuit filed by a Broward County nursing home where…
While students across the nation walked out of school to protest gun violence, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people and wounding more in the…
Hurricane Irma may have slammed across South Florida almost six months ago, but some are still feeling the effects of the storm.
After spending more than five years pleading with the Florida Legislature to legalize medical marijuana, Cathy Jordan and her husband, Bob, were back in…
From local courtrooms to the U.S. Supreme Court, thousands of lawsuits are on the docket in Florida for 2018. In the first of a three-part series on...
A state appeals court has decided Florida’s fledgling marijuana industry needs a little more sunshine.
A panel of judges heard arguments Tuesday in a court case involving Mayor Andrew Gillum and other members of the city commission who voted against...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a case that raised questions about the constitutionality of Florida's workers' compensation insurance…