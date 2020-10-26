-
Hurricanes and warming ocean waters have led to damage in Florida’s coral reefs. Now experts say the state’s corals are facing a new danger—an...
-
A mysterious epidemic continues to sweep South Florida's reefs, transforming corals into lifeless skeletons and threatening undersea structures that…
-
Scientists with Mote Marine Laboratory will begin a yearlong effort this summer to restore about 25,000 corals in the Florida Keys. State lawmakers...
-
And Finally Some Good News For The Marine Environment: New Keys Lab Aims To Restore Imperiled CoralsMost of the news and research these days about coral reefs is pretty grim — massive losses from bleaching, everywhere from Australia to the Florida Keys...
-
Researchers say a widespread disease outbreak continues to afflict corals off the Upper Florida Keys.The Florida Reef Resilience Program says a spike in…
-
A recent study authored by scientists from the National Marine Fisheries Service and the University of Miami says dredging at PortMiami is killing far…