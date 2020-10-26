-
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was among a number of Florida lawmakers who called for national gun control measures after two mass shootings this...
-
Already leading the nation with the highest number of concealed weapon permits, Florida is nearing a new threshold: granting authority to 2 million...
-
Lawmakers and gun rights advocates are squabbling over who should have control of Florida’s concealed weapons permits. Internal reports from the...
-
A follow-up report on the handling of the state’s concealed-carry permitting process pointed to a lack of management oversight by the Department of…
-
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services-elect, Nikki Fried , doesn’t actually take office until January, but says she’s already begun...
-
Florida's newly elected agriculture commissioner is vowing to conduct a "deep dive" into the state's concealed weapons permit program once she is sworn...
-
The state’s concealed-weapons licensing program would be moved to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, under a measure proposed Thursday by Sen.…
-
Florida auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for…
-
State Sen. Denise Grimsley would immediately order a “full audit” of Florida’s concealed-weapons licensing process, as well as examine the management...
-
Florida's League Of Women Voters Asks Pam Bondi For Independent Probe Into Department Of AgricultureRecent media reports detailing mistakes by Florida’s Department of Agriculture in issuing firearm permits have some advocacy organizations calling for...