Children's Medical Services Network

In tapping a distinguished pediatrician as head of its children's medical programs, the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday signaled a new approach…
After months of controversy, the Florida Department of Health on Monday resumed eligibility screening for the Children's Medical Services program, which…
The Florida Department of Health is moving closer to re-opening the healthcare program for some of the state’s sickest kids. And that could eventually...
Under fire in the media and the state Senate, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday took another step toward accepting children into a program that…
Nneka Campbell spent the third anniversary of her daughter's death at a hearing at the Florida Department of Health in Tallahassee -- to honor, she said,…
An administrative law judge is considering a challenge to the Florida Department of Health involving the eligibility of children for a state program that…
The families of four Florida children with special health-care needs have filed a challenge to a new state process that removed them from a program…
The state last month removed about 2,000 children from a specialized program that provides services to medically fragile kids, finding that they were no…