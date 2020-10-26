-
A managed-care plan owned by the North Broward and South Broward hospital districts is fighting a state decision to eliminate it from providing Medicaid…
The state expects to turn over management of the care of medically fragile children to a subsidiary of WellCare Health Plans beginning in January. The…
A new audit is recommending that Florida’s health department move faster to cancel former employees’ access to state credit cards and to a statewide…
Florida is looking to make major changes to Children’s Medical Services, the state-run health care program for children with complex medical needs.
A divided appeals court Wednesday sided with the Florida Department of Health in a dispute about the repeal of a regulation in the Children's Medical…
A Medicaid program that pays health-care costs for some of the sickest children in the state has an estimated $25 million budget shortfall, a key lawmaker…
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson and Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor are asking the federal government to step in after thousands of kids were kicked off a...
There are more than 4 million children in Florida, and Dr. Jeffrey Brosco just became responsible for them. Brosco is a pediatrician at the University...
In the spring and summer of 2015, the state switched more than 13,000 children out of Children's Medical Services, a part of Florida Medicaid, according…
After the Florida Department of Health lost its leader last month in a bruising confirmation battle, his interim replacement is traveling the state to…