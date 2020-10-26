-
Children's issues had a rocky legislative session, thanks in part to its abrupt ending.One proposal that would have boosted health and safety standards…
A father accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off of a bridge to her death last week was ordered Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation and…
Just 12 hours before police said John Jonchuck threw his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge - perhaps while she was still alive - the father calmly told a…
Less than a year after Florida’s Legislature passed a massive overhaul of the state’s child protection system, public information about child abuse deaths…
Republican Gov. Rick Scott repeatedly tells voters that abused and neglected children are safer under his leadership than when his Democratic opponent…
Child-welfare officials said Monday they are creating a new position within the agency in an effort to improve transparency when releasing…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday named a new interim secretary who will take over the state's embattled child welfare agency amid intense scrutiny…
Florida’s Department of Children and Families knows well that parents aren't the only risk to abused and neglected children.Of 477 children who died…
A report by the Casey Family Programs released Tuesday to Florida Senate and House committees showed “a particularly bleak picture” of the state’s…