-
A political committee formed last month has raised $1.25 million to help fight a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand…
-
Once the smoke cleared in the casinos of Gilpin County, Colo., after an indoor smoking ban took effect, health researchers documented a sharp drop in the number of emergencies requiring ambulances.
-
Canadian researchers wondered whether automated defibrillators that can save the lives of people suffering cardiac arrest are being put where they're needed most. A study found a mismatch between public locations where the devices are available and where cases of cardiac arrest are most likely.