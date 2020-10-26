Caloosahatchee Estuary

-
Coffee-colored water gurgles near the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam. It flows down the Caloosahatchee River, roughly 30 miles from Fort Myers.
Recent water releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee River could be the indirect cause of a disfigurement in some shore birds along Florida...
The state has launched a hotline to help residents give updates on the massive algae bloom fouling some of Florida's southern rivers and beaches.Residents…
With widespread algae blooms causing beaches to be closed in Martin County, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency for Martin and St. Lucie counties…
Lawmakers appear closer to patching up differences on new statewide water policies which failed to advance earlier this year.House Speaker Steve…