Byrd Alzheimer's Institute

(Originally aired August 9, 2016) Bill Nagely was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2009, and for the past three years, he and his wife, Sheila,...
Until three years ago, Ed Hancock traveled the world, a high-level executive for AmerisourceBergen, a global drug packaging and distribution company.Now…
Call it a “musical movement.” Music & Memory is a program that uses favorite tunes to help people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other cognitive…
Julie Martin sits at a table in a nondescript room at Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater. She strums an instrument called a Qchord, a type of electronic…
Dr. Mary Newport of Spring Hill is convinced that coconut oil has greatly helped her husband, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54.…