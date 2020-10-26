-
Health officials have long touted the benefits of breastfeeding. According to The American Academy of Pediatrics, human milk protects against a variety...
Private rooms for pumping breast milk and expanded therapy coverage for children with autism are two of the less publicized mandates of the Affordable Care Act. Also, being able to choose your OB-GYN.
A central Florida breast milk bank says its supply is safe from the Zika virus. But the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida said Zika may affect the amount of…
Babies who required extra nutrition just after birth used to rely on a formula made from cow’s milk. But now, hospitals are turning away from dairy in...
It could trade for 400 times more than t7/8he price of crude oil and 2,000 times more than iron ore. If sold off the shelf, it could cost more than 150…
Breast milk sharing is thriving in central Florida, especially among high income, college educated white women. That’s according to a new study out of…
When Monica Howell gave birth to her daughter Celeste earlier this year, the Miami-Dade school teacher knew she wanted to breastfeed for as long as...
Florida moms are helping pay the bills by selling a unique commodity over the internet: breast milk.As the Tampa Bay Times reports, women able to pump…
Mothers are breast-feeding longer, according to a new federal report. But many moms don't get help learning how to breast-feed, and hospitals sabotage their efforts by giving healthy babies formula and giving parents free formula samples.
Each year more than a million babies die within the first 24 hours after birth, a study finds. But there are some simple, inexpensive things that could save these infants, like early breast-feeding and teaching moms to hold their newborns close.