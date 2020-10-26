Blue Cross Blue Shield

-
Thousands of Florida Blue policy holders in southern Broward County will have to look for a new insurer.
Anthem’s fourth-quarter earnings tumbled 64 percent as the health insurer absorbed some sizeable expenses and booked fewer customers than it expected…
Federal agents arrested 14 people after they planned to scam public schools and several companies out of more than $130 million in health insurance…
Health insurer Anthem said hackers infiltrated its computer network and gained access to a host of personal information for customers and employees,…
Alabama’s largest insurer now offers spousal coverage to legally married gay couples in order to comply with a federal rule that insurance companies must…
The family of a severely brain-damaged 9-year-old plans to fight a state ruling that will allow Florida Blue to stop paying for around the clock in-home…
After a near-drowning, 9-year-old Selah Clanton of Zephyrhills can’t walk, talk or eat; she has to have a feeding tube and trach to live. Doctors say she…
Six lobbying firms raked in more than $1 million from their work between April 1 and June 30, News Service of Florida reports. In one case, Blue Cross…
Opponents urged state insurance regulators to reject Florida Blue’s request to transfer $1.6 billion of its $2.8 billion surplus to a for-profit stock…