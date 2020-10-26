Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association

-
Legislation to change how a black farmer can receive a Florida license to grow medical marijuana is headed to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.The Senate…
-
Florida health officials have blamed delays in issuing new medical marijuana licenses on a court fight about a law requiring one of the coveted licenses…
-
A Tallahassee judge issued a final order Tuesday in a dispute over a marijuana license earmarked for a black farmer, one of 10 coveted medical-marijuana…
-
A lawsuit filed Friday challenges the constitutionality of part of a new state law that requires a coveted medical-marijuana license to go to a black…
-
A Florida Senate bill to implement the state’s low-THC medical marijuana law is headed to the Senate Floor. But black farmers in Florida hope the bill…