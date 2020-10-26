"balance billing"

-
In a final flurry of activity from the legislative session, Gov. Rick Scott this week will take action on heavily debated health, education and tax…
After the issues sailed through committees, the House is poised to pass a series of bills dealing with health-care regulations.The House took up the bills…
After a lobbying battle that has included insurers, doctors and hospitals, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a potential compromise on a controversial…
In an issue watched closely by doctors, hospitals and insurers, a House panel Tuesday approved a proposal aimed at protecting patients from surprise…