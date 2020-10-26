antiviral drugs

-
When Phillip Furman received his masters degree in microbiology from the University of South Florida in 1972, he didn't realize he was starting on a...
-
In the midst of a worrisome flu season, health officials are pushing doctors to prescribe antiviral medicines.The Centers for Disease Control and…
-
French researchers confirm that the immune systems of 14 adults are apparently controlling HIV without medication. It's further evidence that early treatment may prevent the virus from establishing "reservoirs" of HIV-infected cells in the body.