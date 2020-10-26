American College of Physicians

-
Researchers are trying to understand how exposure to trauma cases affects clinicians and how they can get the mental health care they may need. For now, there are more questions than answers.
How low should blood sugar go? A major medical society recommends less aggressive treatment for Type 2 diabetes. This controversial position goes against advice from numerous other groups.
It’s the latest battle over screening: Should healthy women skip annual pelvic exams?A controversial recommendation last year by the American College of…