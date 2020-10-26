Americal Civil Liberties Union

-
Abortion opponents hailed an appeals court decision Friday that allows the state to begin enforcing a law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting…
-
A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could affect whether prisoners are counted in drawing voting districts in Florida, an issue that…
-
In the latest move in a legal and political battle, a circuit judge has issued an order blocking a new law that requires women to wait 24 hours before…
-
A federal appeals court has rejected an attempt by Florida Gov. Rick Scott's administration to reinstate a law that would require welfare benefits…
-
A mental health advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Florida Department of Corrections and its contractors ignored the widespread torture…