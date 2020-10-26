-
The incoming administration of Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis may tinker with one of Gov. Rick Scott’s signature acts, pushed in response to Hurricane Irma.Lt.…
While Florida legislative leaders identified reform of the assisted-living industry as a priority, the ALF package failed for a third year, the…
The state Agency for Health Care Administration has ordered a Pasco County assisted-living facility for young, disabled adults to close, two years after…
The Florida Senate unanimously passed a $74.3-billion budget that includes raises for state employees and more money for schools and the Everglades; it…
The Senate Health Policy Committee approved a bill that would toughen punishments for assisted living facilities that mistreat residents, the News Service…