Florida’s top healthcare official says her agency was right to cite state planned parenthood clinics for violating abortion rules. But Planned...
WellCare Health Plans is forecast to remain No. 1 in Florida Medicaid managed care enrollment next year after winning a challenge to a state contracting…
The state Agency for Healthcare Administration is now offering live webinars to show people how to navigate the FloridaHealthFinder.gov website. The…
There are a couple of hard-fought Medicaid issues that have nothing to do with expansion under the Affordable Care Act. One of them is a change in the way…
Eleven insurance companies responded to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration's request for bids to participate in a statewide Medicaid managed…