A car smashed into an Orlando-area day care Wednesday, killing a child and injuring 14 others, at least 12 of them children, authorities said. Arnold...
Authorities say a cancer researcher fell 23 stories to his death at the Westin Diplomat Resort and Spa in Hollywood over the weekend, the South Florida…
A Highlands County 2-year-old is in critical condition after his mother accidentally backed over his leg with a riding lawn mower, the Tampa Bay Times…
When a driver called 911 about a motorcycle going airborne along a darkened stretch of Interstate 95 before dawn, authorities had trouble finding the…
Clearwater police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run accident that knocked a young couple riding a tandem bicycle 50 feet, leaving one dead and the…
As a nurse, Patty Allison knew what to do when her husband Ed crashed his bike and broke his neck. She kept him alive, breathing air into his lungs, until…
The family of 2-year-old Ireland Nugent, the little girl whose legs were severed in a lawnmower accident, says Pastor Dennis Reid of Trinity Presbyterian…
Lisa Simmons’ boyfriend accidentally shot her in the thigh during a hunting outing in Flagler County. As the Tampa Bay Times reports, the near-death…
When 6-year-old Joey Welch fell into a canal, an 8-foot gator grabbed him. His father pummeled the gator and maneuvered him onto the bank, where a…
Dr. Hassan Zulfiqar of Daytona Beach has suffered unimaginable sorrow: He lost his wife and two of his sons in a crash on I-95, and another son was…