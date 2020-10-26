-
IBM has withdrawn its challenge to a decision by the state Agency for Health Care Administration to award a major Medicaid contract to Deloitte…
More doctors are signing up to work for health companies, thanks to new regulations, changing payment models and expensive electronic records systems, the…
Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will lay off 57 employees over the next few months as it outsources its information technology to Ohio-based…
The company responsible for Florida’s troubled unemployment database won a $31.6 million contract with the Department of Children and Families for the…