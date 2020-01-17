Recreational Pot Lawsuit Dismissed

By News Service of Florida 2 minutes ago
  • Cannabis plant
    Wikimedia Commons

A legal fight over a state petition-gathering law has been dismissed after supporters of allowing recreational marijuana use decided against continuing to try to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. 

The political committee Make It Legal Florida filed the lawsuit Dec. 31 as it scrambled to submit enough petition signatures by a Feb. 1 deadline to put a recreational-pot amendment on the 2020 ballot.

The lawsuit sought more time to submit signatures as it contended that a petition-gathering law passed year by the Legislature is unconstitutional and that problems with a Department of State database hampered petition efforts.

But Make It Legal Florida announced Monday that it had decided to pull back from trying to put the measure on the November ballot and will try to go before voters in 2022. That led to attorneys Wednesday filing a notice that the lawsuit had been dismissed.

Tags: 
recreational marijuana
Make It Legal Florida

Related Content

Recreational Marijuana Will Not Be On Florida's 2020 Ballot

By Jan 14, 2020

Pointing to a “narrow timeframe” for meeting petition-signature requirements, backers of a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana use in Florida said Monday the measure will not go on the November ballot.

Backers Of Legalized Marijuana Want More Time To Gather Petition Signatures

By Jan 2, 2020

Arguing that a new law violates constitutional rights, supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking more time to submit petition signatures to get on the November ballot.