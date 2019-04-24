Manatee County School Board Says No To Arming Teachers

By 1 minute ago
  • School District of Manatee County
Originally published on April 24, 2019 8:33 am

Another local school board has spoken out about teachers carrying firearms, a decision that comes as Florida lawmakers are close to passing a bill that would expand the state’s school guardian program.

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Manatee County School Board passed a resolution stating the school district opposes arming teachers. 

The proposed legislation would build upon the state’s school guardian program which was created after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Teachers wanting to carry a gun would first have to undergo a psychological evaluation and training.

The legislation however currently allows local school boards to decide if they will participate.

Manatee County School Board Chairman Dave Miner, along with board members Charlie Kennedy and James Golden voted for the resolution saying no to arming teachers. Vice-chair Gina Messenger and board member Scott Hopes both said while they don't want teachers to be armed, they are worried that if more school districts oppose the expansion, lawmakers could introduce measures that would restrict local control.

In February, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, said he would ask the panel to recommend state law be changed so teachers who undergo background checks and training would be allowed to have guns on campus as a last line of defense.

The statewide teachers union is against expanding the school guardian program and the Manatee Education Association supports that position.

Some school districts in Florida including Sarasota and Hillsborough, have already passed similar resolutions opposing the arming of teachers.  

Tags: 
school guardian program
armed teachers
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Related Content

A Divided Florida Senate Advances Measure That Could Allow More Teachers To Carry Guns

By 7 hours ago

An effort to let school districts choose whether to allow more classroom teachers to carry guns has cleared the Senate.

The broader bill incorporates recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission, which was tasked with examining the response and lead up to last year's Valentine’s Day School shooting in Parkland.

Lawsuit Filed Against Duval Public Schools For Arming Safety Assistants

By Nov 30, 2018

Some Jacksonville parents Thursday joined the League of Women Voters in filing a lawsuit against the Duval County Public School District for hiring armed staffers to patrol school grounds.

Polk Hires School Guardians

By By Matthew Peddie May 9, 2018

fter the shooting in Parkland, Florida lawmakers set aside money to beef up school security. $162 million will help schools provide safety officers at every campus.