Hepatitis A Confirmed In Food Service Worker In Palm Beach Gardens

By 1 hour ago
  • Proper hand washing can prevent the spread of hepatitis A
Originally published on May 23, 2019 1:35 pm

The Florida Department of Health says a food service worker at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens tested positive for hepatitis A. Customers who ate or drank there may have been exposed to the virus between May 1 and May 12.

DOH is encouraging diners who were at the restaurant between May 9 and May 12 to talk to a doctor and get a hepatitis A vaccine--it can be effective up to two weeks after exposure.

More from the DOH press release:

"Those who consumed food or beverage between May 1 and May 8 should instead observe for signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A infection. This includes sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should promptly seek medical attention.

Concerned customers can call DOH-Palm Beach at 561-840- 4568 or 561-671-4184 to leave their information and a call-back number to speak directly with a nurse. The Hepatitis A vaccine is readily available through your physician’s office or local pharmacies."

Hepatitis A is commonly spread when tiny traces of poop from an infected person make it into someone else's food or drink--known as the "fecal-oral route."

Proper handwashing can prevent this cycle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing hands under running water, with soap lathered all around (including under nails and on the backs of hands), for at least 20 seconds, and with a clean towel or air dryer to finish up.

Hepatitis A Cases Top 1,200 This Year

By News Service of Florida May 21, 2019
An electron micrograph of the Hepatitis A virus (HAV), an RNA virus that can survive up to a month at room temperature.
Betty Partin / CDC

With an additional 89 cases reported last week, Florida has had 1,220 hepatitis A cases this year --- more than in the five previous years combined, according to information posted on the state Department of Health website. 

Cleanliness Is The Solution To Recent Hepatitis A Outbreak

By Titilayo Okuwa May 15, 2019

Hepatitis A infections are on the rise in Florida and the solution to stopping the outbreak could be as simple as washing your hands.  Despite giving out 6,900 free hepatitis A vaccines last week, the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

 