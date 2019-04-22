Firefighter Cancer Benefits Backed In House

By News Service of Florida 15 minutes ago
  • Flickr Creative Commons

With little more than two weeks left in the legislative session, the House on Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that would make firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancer eligible to receive disability or death benefits. 

House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, said this week the House would consider the measure (PCB SAC 19-04) amid increasing pressure and criticism for not addressing it earlier in the 60-day session.

The House State Affairs Committee unanimously approved the proposal, which also would help firefighters pay their bills while undergoing cancer treatment. Under current law, most firefighters must prove their cancer is job-related to be eligible for coverage.

Several current and former firefighters who are cancer survivors told the committee stories of their struggles. Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, pointed to the increased risk of cancer among firefighters, who are exposed to smoke and burning materials.

“Every single day, someone throughout our state of Florida is dialing 9-1-1 for a fireman or a policeman,” Hart said. “You all put your lives on the line. You go into buildings that are burning to save somebody else. How could we not save you?”

Opponents of the bill, however, have questioned how local governments would pay for the additional benefits.

“There are emotional parts to this argument, and then there are more pure policy parts,” said Amber Hughes, a lobbyist for the Florida League of Cities. “I get that people don’t like our discussion of actual policy.”

A Senate version of the bill (SB 423), filed by Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, is scheduled to be considered Tuesday on the Senate floor. The legislative session is scheduled to end May 3.

