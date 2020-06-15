FDA Withdraws Emergency Use Authorization For Hydroxychloroquine

By Jun 15, 2020
  • A bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. The Food and Drug Administration has rescinded its emergency use authorization for the drug.
    David J. Phillip / AP
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today withdrew a special status known as emergency use authorization for the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Emergency use authorization is designed to facilitate the availability of drugs needed during public health emergencies. It allows unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in such emergencies.

President Trump was an early and vocal champion of the drugs, and even declared in May that he was taking the drugs to prevent COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were initially designed as anti-malarial drugs and later shown to be useful in treating certain autoimmune disorders. Early on in the pandemic, some researchers thought the drugs might be useful in treating COVID-19. Laboratory tests showed hydroxychloroquine interfered with the ability of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to enter cells. There were also hints from the use of the drugs in patients that they might be helpful. The FDA granted the emergency use authorization in March.

But those early positive results came from small studies that did not stand up well to scientific scrutiny. Larger, more carefully designed studies failed to show a benefit.

"It is no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of [hydroxychloroquine] and [chloroquine] may be effective in treating COVID-19, nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks," said FDA chief scientist Denise M. Hinton put it in the letter explaining the agency's decision.

The FDA decision does not affect the use of the drugs in approved clinical trials.

Hydroxychloroquine

Authors Retract Hydroxychloroquine Study, Citing Concern Over Data

By Jun 4, 2020

A large study of the drug hydroxychloroquine has been retracted by three of its authors.

The paper, published in the journal the Lancet last month, concluded that hydroxychloroquine, taken either alone or with an antibiotic, to treat patients with COVID-19 was of no benefit and actually increased a patient's risk of dying.

Politics Around Hydroxychloroquine Hamper Science

By editor May 21, 2020

Publicity around the drug hydroxychloroquine spiked this week when President Trump revealed that he's taking it to prevent COVID-19.

All the attention on the drug in recent months is increasingly spilling into science and making it harder for some researchers to actually study whether the drug has potential for COVID-19.

Doctors have used hydroxychloroquine for decades to treat autoimmune conditions and to prevent malaria.

Despite FDA Caution, Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As A Preventive

By May 18, 2020

Updated at 10:20 p.m. ET

President Trump on Monday revealed to reporters that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc to protect against the coronavirus.

"I was just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this," the president told reporters, volunteering the information at the end of a roundtable with restaurant owners.

Trump said he asked his doctor about taking it after hearing from people who had done so. "Here's my evidence — I get a lot of positive calls about it," he said.

Florida Doctors Cautiously Using Hydroxychloroquine to Fight Coronavirus

By Denise Royal Apr 13, 2020

Governor Ron DeSantis recently arranged for a million doses of hydroxychloroquine to come to Florida as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. President Trump has repeatedly recommended the medication to treat coronavirus, despite warnings from his own health officials that there’s no scientific data to support its use.