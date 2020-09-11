Case Dismissed Over Refunds From UF Closing Campus Due To COVID

By 38 minutes ago
  • University of Florida
    The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged breach of contract by the University of Florida after students were forced to take online classes to finish the spring semester.
    University of Florida

A federal judge has signed off on the dismissal of a potential class-action lawsuit that contended the University of Florida should be required to refund tuition and fees to students after closing its campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Dylan Egleston filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Aug. 31, prompting U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to close the case.

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged breach of contract and “unjust enrichment” by the university after students were forced to take online classes to finish the spring semester. It was filed on behalf of Egleston and other spring semester students and said, in part, that Egleston enrolled at the school “to earn a degree that included the service of taking courses at the campus with live teacher interaction.”

The notice of voluntary dismissal did not explain the reasons for dropping the case.

Tags: 
colleges

Related Content

Alachua Opts Against Registration System For Gatherings

By Ethan Magoc - WUFT Sep 10, 2020
online meeting matrix
Alachua County Commission

House party hosts won’t have to register their gatherings with Alachua County — at least not yet.

University of Florida leaders concerned about further coronavirus spread among students who have returned to Gainesville had asked county officials to come up with a system for registering indoor parties. The system could have helped with contact tracing, county officials believed.

UF’s Positive Coronavirus Case Total Tops 300 As Students Return For Fall Classes

By Taylor Levesque / WUFT Sep 10, 2020
University of Florida
University of Florida

The University of Florida is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, positive cases have been identified in on-campus housing, though he wouldn’t say in which “because of the risk of identifying the individuals involved.”

Colleges Face Student Lawsuits Seeking Refunds After Coronavirus Closures

By May 29, 2020

Columbia, Brown, Penn, Purdue — universities with hallowed traditions, proud alumni and another thing in common: Right now they're being sued by disgruntled students.

The students claim that when campuses shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, they should have been entitled to more of their money back. And the list of institutions facing such challenges is growing, including private institutions and entire public systems in California, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.