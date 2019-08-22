The 8 Florida Counties With The Most New Hepatitis A Infections

Central Florida continues to see record numbers of hepatitis A cases.

As of last week, eight Florida counties – all surrounding the I-4 corridor – have reported more than 100 cases of hepatitis A this year. Pasco and Pinellas counties have the most, with more than 340 new infections in each.

But Volusia County ranks third with just over 208 infections. Orange County is fourth with 150 cases, and Marion County is in sixth with 113 new infections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency early this month. The state is offering free vaccines to populations at risk, including drug users and people who have recently experienced homelessness.

Last week, more than 6,400 Floridians were vaccinated against hepatitis A.

The Florida Department of Health is actively working to vaccinate those most at risk for hepatitis A infection,” the department wrote in its weekly surveillance report. “Since October 2018, the number of first doses of hepatitis A vaccine administered by both private providers and county health departments to adults age 18 years and older, as recorded in Florida SHOTS, remained well above the previous 5-year-average.”

Health officials stress the importance of washing your hands as the disease is spread through the fecal-to-oral route. See the table below for a full list of all Florida counties.

Pasco 374

Pinellas 344

Volusia 208

Orange 150

Hillsborough 122

Marion 113

Manatee 103

Hernando 101

Lake 98

Brevard 85

Lee 54

Palm Beach 54

Sarasota 44

Seminole 40

Citrus 39

Martin 33

St. Lucie 33

Polk 31

Sumter 31

Osceola 30

Charlotte 17

Miami-Dade 27

Broward 13

Santa Rosa 13

Duval 9

Okeechobee 9

Indian River 8

Levy 7

Bay 6

St. Johns 6

Alachua 5

Flagler 5

Okaloosa 5

Taylor 5

Collier 4

Jackson 4

Clay 3

Columbia 3

Escambia 3

Leon 3

Nassau 3

DeSoto 2

Glades 2

Hendry 2

Putnam 2

Wakulla 2

Walton 2

Franklin 1

Gilchrist 1

Hamilton 1

Hardee 1

Liberty 1

Madison 1

Monroe 1

Suwannee 1

Washington 1

Baker 0

Bradford 0

Calhoun 0

Dixie 0

Gadsden 0

Gulf 0

Highlands 0

Holmes 0

Jefferson 0

Lafayette 0

Union 0

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.