State Trying to Mislead Insurance Consumers

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 9, 2013 at 11:56 AM EDT
Kevin_McCarty.jpg

The Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy has released an issue brief that says the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation is trying to mislead Floridians about the likely impact of the Affordable Care Act on insurance rates.

The center offers an explanation of how the OIR's recent report -- which concluded that rates on individual policies could rise 30 to 40 percent for next year -- mixes apples and oranges and otherwise causes confusion. And even if it were correct, the center writes, it would be misleading because only 5 percent of Floridians are actually in the individual-policy market.

The Insurance Commissioner, Kevin McCarty, serves at the pleasure of the Florida Cabinet, which is composed of four Republicans. All have expressed displeasure with the ACA.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
