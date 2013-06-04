© 2020 Health News Florida
'ObamaCare' Doesn't Favor Any Religion

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 4, 2013 at 10:00 AM EDT
Now making the rounds on the Internet: a claim that the Affordable Care Act has secret wording that lets Muslims off the hook.  PolitiFact rates this one so false that it merits the label "Pants on Fire."

This hoax is a mix of two memes in anti-Obama rants: the accusation that he is really a Muslim (he's not; he's a Christian) and that the federal health law is designed to undermine the existing health-care system (actually it's designed to help millions of uninsured Americans find coverage under the existing system).

