© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR quiz goes global: Test your knowledge of milestones and millstones in 2023

By Marc Silver
Published January 14, 2024 at 8:03 AM EST
tk
Nikhil Chaudhary, Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images, AFP via Getty Images
tk

In May 2023, NPR launched The NPR Weekly News Quiz to see if you are paying attention to ... well, everything and anything.

Like ... A woman has filed a lawsuit against Hershey because ... (we'll give you this one: her peanut butter pumpkins lacked the cute face promised on the package!)

Here at the global health and development team, we were inspired to gin up our own little exam, because a) imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and b) even though I personally was not a fan of pop quizzes back in the day, I am a fan of online quizzes, as are millions of others with too much time on their hands.

So here we go: A quiz that tests your knowledge of some of 2023's highlights in global health and development (GHD).

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

NPR Health
Marc Silver
Marc Silver, who edits NPR's global health blog, has been a reporter and editor for the Baltimore Jewish Times, U.S. News & World Report and National Geographic. He is the author of Breast Cancer Husband: How to Help Your Wife (and Yourself) During Diagnosis, Treatment and Beyond and co-author, with his daughter, Maya Silver, of My Parent Has Cancer and It Really Sucks: Real-Life Advice From Real-Life Teens. The NPR story he co-wrote with Rebecca Davis and Viola Kosome -- 'No Sex For Fish' — won a Sigma Delta Chi award for online reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.