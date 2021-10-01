Hui-wen Sato: What can grief provide us?

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

For pediatric critical care nurses, tragedies are part of the job. But so much loss can wear on you. Nurse Hui-wen Sato describes how she found her way--through the life-giving lessons of grief.

About Hui-wen Sato

Hui-wen Sato is a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) nurse at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Prior to becoming a nurse, she conducted research among the frail elderly in nursing homes. The experience motivated her to pursue a career in nursing.

Her writing has been featured in Off the Charts, the blog for the American Journal of Nursing (AJN), and the Oxford Handbook of Meaningful Work.

She has degrees from the University of California San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner.

