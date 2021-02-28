David Smith Sr., 70: Sam Cooke's 'Bring It Home To Me'

My father loved Sam Cooke's "Bring It Home To Me." In the song, Cooke sings to a woman who he's in love with. When I hear the song, I think of my father's deep love for my mother and his children.

My father was a master fisherman. He used to host fish fries and serve his catch to family and friends. I remember him, with a towel over his shoulder, calling for me to be his "taste tester." I can also remember him forgoing dinner so his guests could eat. Seeing his guests and family enjoy themselves was far more important to him. The dinners also gave him a platform to share his faith — stuffed faces don't talk back!

When I listen to "Bring It Home to Me," I think of just how loving and warm my father was. No matter what happened, he would always welcome us home. —David Smith Jr., son

