White House Military Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Barbara Sprunt
Published May 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
The positive test of someone working close to President Trump at the White House immediately raised concerns about the president's possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Updated at 5:15 p.m. ET

A U.S. military aide who works at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus, causing concern that the president may have been exposed.

"We were recently notified by the White House medical unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," said White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley in a statement.

Since learning of the positive case, Gidley says, both President Trump and Vice President Pence were tested again for the virus. The results were negative.

Later on Thursday, Trump said the administration was increasing the frequency of testing at the White House from weekly to daily.

