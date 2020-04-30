© 2020 Health News Florida
Are You Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic? Tell Us Your Story

By Yuki Noguchi
Published April 30, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
NPR is seeking those willing to share their stories about mental health during the pandemic.

NPR would like to hear from you about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your mental health. We are here to listen to your story and hope to use your experience to inform and help others.

How are the stresses and anxieties of your situation affecting your psyche? Are there domestic challenges, or are you living alone? Do you have previous experience with addiction or depression, or are you worried about a loved one who does? What are some of the treatment options you've considered or are tapping right now? Are there new coping mechanisms you've found that are working for you? If you're a therapist, what trends are you seeing among your patients, and how is your practice adapting?

Please consider sharing your experience below.

