Australian Astrophysicist's Experiment Sends Him To The Hospital

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Australian astrophysicist, Daniel Reardon, thought he'd make good use of his time at home. He experimented with magnets, trying to build a device that would stop people from touching their faces. This plan backfired when Mr. Reardon ended up with several small magnets lodged up his nose. He headed to the hospital, where laughing doctors removed the magnets and diagnosed him with a case of extreme boredom. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.