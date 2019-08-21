© 2020 Health News Florida
Have You Quit Smoking? NPR Wants To Hear Your Story

By Merrit Kennedy
Published August 21, 2019 at 12:17 PM EDT
NPR is looking to hear from people about their experiences quitting smoking.

For many people, smoking is an easy habit to pick up and a tough one to quit. NPR's Life Kit wants to hear how you stopped smoking.

We'd like to know how you decided it was the right time to quit, what your strategy was, and what you learned that could be useful to other people trying to ditch the habit.

Tell us by filling out the form below .

Part of this project involves putting voices on air, so it would be helpful if you could send a voice memo. You can submit a voice memo within the form.

This form was closed on August 22.

