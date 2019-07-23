Does Taking A Plunge Into A Pool Count As A Shower? The CDC Weighs In

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you take a plunge in the pool, does it count as a shower? Maybe you have asked yourself this very question privately. And maybe you went with a yes, but you didn't tell anyone. Be ashamed no more. There's a public debate about this now - even a hashtag, so we know it's real. The CDC confirms that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted using swimming as an alternative to bathing. And the agency doesn't say that's a bad thing. And if you have kids, well, it's not really up for debate. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.