The United States Of Alcohol Abuse

With guest host John Donvan.

Alcohol is a unique legalized drug in American culture. It’s not a crime to consume in all states (unlike marijuana). There is little stigma attached to having a drink (unlike cigarettes). And it can be abused somewhat openly, even in the company of your co-workers (unlike opioids).

Happy hour, anyone?

Americans are drinking more than we used to. Much more.

The biggest increases are among women, minorities and elderly people. An estimated 32 million adults in the U.S. binge drink weekly, according to the National Institutes of Health. The Centers for Disease Control say drinking at dangerous levels is responsible for as many as 88,000 deaths every year.

We take a look at new trends in alcohol consumption and abuse and how to recognize when you should seek help for your happy hour habits.

GUESTS

Allison Aubrey, Correspondent, NPR; @AubreyNPRFood

Aaron White, Senior Scientific Advisor, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism; @NIAAAnews

Lori Ducharme, Program Director for Health Services Research, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism; @NIAAAnews

