QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About Global Pandemics And Killer Viruses?

Our global health team has just finished up a series called "What Causes Pandemics? We Do." In radio and online stories, we looked at the causes behind our new hyperinfectious era. We'll continue covering this topic in future stories, but we thought our readers might want a chance to brush up on their pandemic facts. So roll up your sleeves, wash your hands and then try this quiz.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.