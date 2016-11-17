Are Insects The Future Of Food?
Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Food We Eat
About Marcel Dicke's TED Talk
Entomologist Marcel Dicke wants us to reconsider our relationship with insects, promoting bugs as a tasty — and ecologically sound — alternative to meat in an increasingly hungry world.
About Marcel Dicke
Marcel Dicke is a professor at the University of Wageningen in The Netherlands. He investigates the ecology of insect-plant interactions, and researches the viability of insects as food.
