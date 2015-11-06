Why Is It So Hard To Talk About Depression?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Headspace.

About Andrew Solomon's TED Talk

Writer and psychologist Andrew Solomon describes how he hid from — and eventually confronted — his own serious depression.

About Andrew Solomon

Andrew Solomon writes about politics, culture, and psychology. His most recent book, Far From the Tree: Parents, Children, and the Search for Identity, tells stories of parents who have children coping with deafness, Down syndrome, schizophrenia and many other challenges — and who find deep meaning in their new roles.

Solomon's previous book, The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression, won the 2001 National Book Award for nonfiction. Drawing from his own battle with depression, Solomon examines the illness in personal, cultural and scientific terms.

