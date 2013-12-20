Can Autism Be An Asset?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Overcoming.

About Temple Grandin's TED Talk

Temple Grandin struggled with autism until she realized her ability to "think in pictures" allows her to solve problems that others can't.

About Temple Grandin

Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science and a renowned expert on cattle. She has designed humane handling systems for half the cattle-processing facilities in the U.S. Grandin has also written numerous books about her life with autism and she's a vocal advocate on behalf of understanding better ways to educate kids on the autism spectrum. In 2010, her life story was turned into the award-winning HBO movie, Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.

