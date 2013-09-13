Will Sequencing Your Genes Change The Way You Live — And Die?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Predicting The Future.

About Richard Resnick's TED Talk

In this talk, Richard Resnick shows how cheap and fast genome sequencing is about to turn health care (even insurance, and politics) upside down.

Everybody...could live an extra five, ten, twenty years just because of this one thing.

About Richard Resnick

Richard Resnick is CEO of GenomeQuest, a company that builds software to support genomic medicine — research and individualized treatments that take advantage of cheap and accessible genome processing. He was previously CEO of Mosaic Bioinformatics; before becoming a bio-entrepreneur, he was a member of the Human Genome Project.

