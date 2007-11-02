Not All Calories Are Created Equal, Author Says

Science writer Gary Taubes argues that when it comes to counting calories, dieters need to be thinking about quality, not just quantity.

In his new book, Good Calories, Bad Calories, Taubes combats the long-held belief that all fats are to be avoided. Not all fats are bad, Taubes says; the real culprits when it comes to weight gain are refined carbohydrates and sugars.

Guests:

Gary Taubes, author of Good Calories, Bad Calories: Challenging the Conventional Wisdom on Diet, Weight Control, and Disease; contributing correspondent for Science Magazine

Ronald Krauss, M.D., senior scientist and director of Atherosclerosis research at the Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.