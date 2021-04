Farai Chideya talks with Merilee Kern about childhood obesity. Kern is CEO and founder of Healthy Kids' Catalog, and has written two versions of a book titled It's Not Your Fault That You're Overweight: A Story of Enlightenment, Empowerment, and Accomplishment for Overweight and Obese Kids -- one version for boys, and one for girls.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.