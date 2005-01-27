AIDS Conspiracy Beliefs Strong Among U.S. Blacks

A recent poll finds that many African-Americans believe the virus that causes AIDS is man-made, and is part of a larger conspiracy to decimate black populations. More than half of those surveyed believed there is a cure for AIDS, but it is being withheld from the poor. NPR's Tony Cox speaks with Laura Bogart, a behavioral scientist for the RAND Corporation research group and a co-author of the study, and with Phill Wilson, director of the Black AIDS Institute, an HIV/AIDS policy center in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.