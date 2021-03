When it's time to leave foster care, are young people prepared to face the world? A new book chronicles the stories of several teens trying to make it without families. NPR's Tavis Smiley talks with Martha Shirk, co-author of the book On Their Own: What Happens to Kids When They Age Out of the Foster Care System, and Raquel Tolston, one of the young adults featured in the book.

